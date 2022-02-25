Russia-Ukraine conflict: Brazil fears sanctions on fertilizer purchases – 02/24/2022

Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina told the column that she is “closely following” the decisions of the US and the European Union on the economic sanctions that will be imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The biggest fear is that there will be a ban on the purchase of fertilizers from Russia. Brazil imports more than 80% of the fertilizers used in agricultural production. Dependence on nitrogen fertilizers reaches 95%.

These products have been instrumental in ensuring successive record breaks in our agricultural production. And Russia is one of the biggest fertilizer producers in the world.

The guarantee of supply of these products was one of the main reasons for President Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow last week. After the meeting with the head of Russian government, Vladimir Putin, Palácio do Planalto announced that Russia would double the supply of fertilizers to Brazil, guaranteeing the next agricultural harvest.

The fear of sanctions against Russia, to be imposed on other countries by the US and the European Union, has already caused the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to paralyze the fertilizer market in Brazil this Thursday.

Minister Tereza Cristina told UOL that, if there is no way out, Brazil will try to buy fertilizers from other producing countries. China, Morocco and Belarus tthey are also big producers. The problem is that, with the crisis, several countries are reducing their exports of the product to guarantee domestic supply, or even to speculate on prices.

Tereza Cristina hopes to minimize the damage. “We have to wait,” she told UOL. But the market is already working with a considerable increase in the prices of these products.