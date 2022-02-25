Russia vs Ukraine: Will the US and Europe maintain a space partnership with the Russians in the war?

The cooperation of Europe and the United States with Russia should not be affected even with the current crisis in Ukraine. The statement was made by US officials during a panel discussion on space diplomacy this Wednesday (23), before the Russian attack on the country, in which they said that the collaboration between NASA and the roscosmosRussia’s space agency, had not been altered until that moment by the crisis.

Valda Vikmanis-Keller, director of the Office of Space Affairs at the US State Department, said that as the world follows political developments related to Russia and Ukraine, NASA would continue to conduct security research aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and cooperation would continue with Roscosmos and other international partners.

Satellite image of Russian forces approaching the town of Mazyr, less than 40 km from the Ukrainian border (Image: Reproduction/Maxar Technologies)

According to her, there were no plans to change activities already planned, such as the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts. In addition, NASA plans to continue sending its astronauts to be trained in Russia — five of them are due to go to the country by mid-March, while three Russian cosmonauts would undergo training at Johnson Space Center. “Despite what is happening geopolitically, secure operations and collaborations on the ISS continue,” she said.

Sylvie Espinasse, director of the European Space Agency’s office (ESA) in Washington, stated that European collaboration with Russia was also unchanged. “We are closely monitoring what is happening, but for now, activities continue as planned,” he said. Meanwhile, Dmitry Rogozin, director of Roscosmos, said in a tweet published on Wednesday (23) that he has a good relationship with NASA, but criticized “openly hostile policies of the United States towards his country”.

Uncertainties in Russia’s crisis with Ukraine

The current geopolitical situation raises concerns about the future of international collaboration in space, particularly with regard to the relationship between Europe and Russia. Through ESA, 22 European countries (except Ukraine) work together on research and space exploration projects; in parallel, Roscosmos has been an important partner for ESA for years, especially when it comes to large space exploration missions.

In the case of ESA, the biggest problem is perhaps the rover Rosalind Franklin, from the ExoMars mission. Initially, the mission would be carried out through a partnership with NASA; however, after a budget cut in 2012, the US space agency had to back off. The gap was filled by Roscosmos, which was responsible for the Proton rocket for the launch, scientific instruments for the rover and the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), from the first part of ExoMars.

The Rosalind Franklin rover has a 2 m drill bit, which will help it search for traces of living beings under the surface of Mars, if they ever existed (Image: Reproduction / ESA)

So far, ESA has not made further comments on possible implications of the situation between Russia and Ukraine for the ExoMars mission and other joint projects. “We have great cooperation with our fellow Russian engineers and scientists, including some calibration tests [do rover] sets in Turin, Italy, this week,” said Andrew Coates, principal investigator for the ExoMars rover’s PanCam instrument.

According to him, the expectation is that the rover will be launched in the planned window, which opens on September 20 and runs until October 1. “Science transcends politics, and we’re sure it’s okay for launch,” he said. In addition, ESA will have some more difficult decisions ahead, as there was a planned partnership with Russia for the development of launch vehicles and satellites for studies on the effects of space conditions on living organisms. Even so, it remains to wait for the unfolding of the geopolitical issue and its effects.

Source: Via: SpaceNews, Space.com