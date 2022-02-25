Russian citizens are banned from protesting

Russia issued a statement today banning Russian citizens from participating in anti-Ukraine protests. According to CNN, the alert was made by the country’s Investigative Committee.

“In connection with the spread of requests to participate in riots and rallies related to the tense foreign policy situation,” the committee’s statement warned against the “negative legal consequences of these actions, which include prosecution and even criminal liability.”

“It must be remembered that having a criminal record has negative consequences and leaves a mark on the person’s future,” added the Investigative Committee.

The state violence monitor OVD-Info pointed to almost 800 prisoners in 42 cities by the beginning of the night (afternoon in Brazil).

More than 60 dead in Ukraine attack

At least 64 people, both civilians and military, died after Russian troops advanced into Ukraine, a presidential adviser and regional officials said. Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for what he called a “special military operation” against Ukraine. The Ukrainian government says the action is a “total invasion”.

According to a preliminary survey by the National Police and the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, the confirmed deaths are:

Four civilians killed in Donetsk, in the city of Vugledar, after bombing;

A boy killed after an explosion in a residential building fire in Chuguiv;

One killed in Berdyansk after Russian forces targeted a military air defense unit;

Three border guards killed in Skadovsk;

A border guard killed in Kherson after bombing;

Five soldiers died after a Ukrainian military plane crashed in Obukhiv.

Officials in Odessa said 18 people died after bombing a military base. “Eight men and ten women. At the moment we are still digging through the rubble,” the regional administration said in a statement.

Ukraine breaks ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow, on the first day of the invasion of his country by the Russian Armed Forces.

“We have severed diplomatic ties with Russia,” he declared, although relations continued even after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Zelensky also adopted martial law across Ukraine, urging citizens to remain calm. The adoption of martial law is a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, leaving aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.