Russian Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin criticizes Putin and calls war in Ukraine a “crime”

Vitalik Buterin, creator of the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH), criticized this Thursday (24) on his social media the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began last night, saying that “this is a crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people”.

The developer said he was saddened by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to “abandon the possibility of a peaceful solution to the dispute with Ukraine and go to war”.

In a post in Russian on his Twitter, Buterin still wished security for all people, despite knowing that “there will be no security”.

In another tweet, this time in English, he also stressed that he will take a side in this conflict: “Ethereum is neutral, but I am not,” he said.

Reminder: Ethereum is neutral, but I am not. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 24, 2022

About two weeks ago, he had already made an appeal to the Russian government, saying on his social media that “an attack on Ukraine can only harm Russia, Ukraine and humanity”, asking the Kremlin to make a “wise choice”. .

Buterin was born in Kolomna, Russia in 1994 but moved to Canada with his parents at the age of six. He had contact with Bitcoin (BTC) when he was 17 years old and became interested in the world of cryptocurrencies.

In 2013 he started visiting other developers, who helped him create a new project. At the end of the same year, he released the white paper (document with instructions on the project) for the creation of the Ethereum network.

This Thursday, Ether (the digital currency of the Ethereum network) is one of the cryptos that suffers the most, with losses of more than 11% around 11 am, quoted around $ 2,392.

Analysts see no direct relationship between the conflict in Eastern Europe and cryptocurrencies, apart from a resulting movement of risk aversion. In this session, the largest stock exchanges in the world operate in sharp decline, while commodities soar, in the case of oil, with the barrel of the Brent type maturing in April quoted at US$ 100.07.

In another setback for cryptos, the rise in prices of commodities also puts pressure on inflation, increasing the possibility of rising interest rates in the US, which often affects the attractiveness of risky assets.

