Russian plane is shot down in Kiev and building goes up in flames; Look







Firefighters try to control a call at a residential building in Kiev, Ukraine photo: Reuters

War does not sleep and does not rest. It was still early morning on Friday, the 25th, when new bombings were recorded in Kiev, capital of Ukrainewhich is at war with Russia after President Vladimir Putin authorized a military invasion of the neighboring country.

Kiev announced that shot down a Russian military plane in the early hours of this Friday. It is unknown if the aircraft was manned and if the attack left people dead.

Footage shows the moment the plane is intercepted by the Ukrainian defense system and explodes in midair.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian defense system intercepts Russian military plane in capital Kiev pic.twitter.com/q2Nn2e88fr — Ukraine War 🇺🇦 (@guerraucrania) February 25, 2022

🚨UPDATE: According to reports, the missiles were fired by Ukrainian military forces and would have shot down a Russian military plane. Another video shows the moment of the explosion.pic.twitter.com/SGjESkmMxZ — World Connection 🌎 (@conexao_mundial) February 25, 2022

Building on fire in Kiev after the downing of a possible Russian military plane. #Kiev pic.twitter.com/VigBNng6kg — Iron Curtain (@cortina_deferro) February 25, 2022

The explosion ended up releasing flames that hit a residential building that caught fire. Firefighters spent the morning trying to control the flames. In the morning, the scene was of destruction in the place.