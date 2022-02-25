Russian plane is shot down in Kiev and building goes up in flames; Look

Firefighters try to control a call at a residential building in Kiev, Ukraine

photo: Reuters

War does not sleep and does not rest. It was still early morning on Friday, the 25th, when new bombings were recorded in Kiev, capital of Ukrainewhich is at war with Russia after President Vladimir Putin authorized a military invasion of the neighboring country.

Kiev announced that shot down a Russian military plane in the early hours of this Friday. It is unknown if the aircraft was manned and if the attack left people dead.

Footage shows the moment the plane is intercepted by the Ukrainian defense system and explodes in midair.

The explosion ended up releasing flames that hit a residential building that caught fire. Firefighters spent the morning trying to control the flames. In the morning, the scene was of destruction in the place.



A building hit by the wreckage of a downed military plane was partially destroyed in Kiev

Photo: Umit Bektas / Reuters

