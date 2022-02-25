Russians Take Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian presidential cabinet adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that Russian armed forces had taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant near the ghost town of Pripyat.

Podolyak was unable to inform whether the facility, filled with radioactive material, is safe after clash between Russian and Ukrainian military. The counselor also classified the action of Russia as “completely meaningless”.

“It is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a completely senseless attack by the Russians,” Podolyak said, according to Reuters.

Hours earlier, the president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the country’s soldiers would defend the plant with “their lives”. “Russian occupation forces are trying to control Chernobyl. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 is not repeated,” Zelensky tweeted.

According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Guerashtshenko, “the occupiers’ troops entered the area of ​​the Chernobyl plant via Belarus”, a country allied with Russia, bordering Ukraine’s north.





Earlier this month, Ukrainian troops held military exercises in the ghost town of Pripyat. The training simulated a possible urban warfare situation, using buildings and houses abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster.