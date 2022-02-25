Russia’s objective is to change Ukraine’s government and NATO will not react, assesses Reginaldo Nasser

Professor Reginaldo Nasser, professor of the International Relations course at PUC-SP and columnist for Capital Letterbelieves that Russia’s objective in attacking regions of Ukraine that are neither separatist nor linked to Moscow is to change the government of the neighboring country, led by Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an interview with Direto da Redação, the daily news bulletin of the Capital Letter on Youtube, Nasser cited the difference between the speech and practice of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the last 24 hours.

“From yesterday to today, a lot has changed. What was expected is that Putin would send troops to regions that he recognized as independent,” Nasser said on Thursday, 24. “But if he systematically attacked Ukraine, there is a political intention that is different from that of occupying the claimed region.” .

For Nasser, the beginning of the conflict is a point of no return. The first day of the military operation in the region alone, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, resulted in 57 people dead and 169 injured.

“The game got shuffled because the possibility of negotiation, which was already difficult, got worse. Now there is no turning back,” he stated.

In the conversation, the professor added that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not react to the offensive. “NATO does not go beyond economic declarations and sanctions,” he assesses. “In Kosovo, Serbia, in 1999, there was no ground combat. And there was not a major nuclear power like Russia.”

Nasser even pointed to the beginning of an alliance between Russia, China and Pakistan that should change geopolitics. Watch the full interview: