S20 FE Killer? On Amazon, Poco F3 256 GB with Snapdragon 870 cheap – All in Technology

With almost 1 year on the market, Xiaomi’s POCO F3 is still an excellent investment for those looking for value for money. With advanced features in hardware and good construction, the model promises to please even the most demanding users. And today, the 256GB version is at a super discount on Amazon Brazil starting at R$ 2426 in up to 10 interest-free installments!

For those who don’t know, POCO F3 has a 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers a super fluid experience in games and other tasks. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 870 chipset delivers excellent performance with the help of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Another highlight of this smartphone is its camera department. In this sense, Xiaomi has added a 48MP main camera capable of capturing beautiful photos. There are also two additional 8MP and 5GB auxiliary cameras, as well as a 20MP front camera for selfies. In addition, it comes equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Screen: 6.67 Super AMOLED E4, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits

6.67 Super AMOLED E4, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 5G support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 5G support RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4)

48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 20 MP (f/2.45)

20 MP (f/2.45) Drums: 4,520 mAh with 33W recharge

4,520 mAh with 33W recharge Operational system: Android 11

