Sanctions against Russia imposed so far are ‘cosmetic’, says expert | World

The international economic sanctions announced until the morning of this Thursday (24) against Russia, which began a military operation to invade Ukrainian territory at dawn, are classified as “cosmetic” by Cristina Pecequilo, professor of International Relations at the Federal University. of São Paulo (Unifesp).

According to the expert, the Russian country is able to circumvent the measures imposed so far and survive in such a way. “The crux of the matter is the energy sector. It is essential for Russia in financial terms”she says.

However, in the same way that sanctions related to the energy sector would directly impact the Russian economy, they would also affect European Union countries. Germany, for example, is heavily dependent on gas imported from Russia. The professor analyzes that an increase in the price of raw material would be poorly received by European populations, since the Northern Hemisphere is in the winter season and a pandemic is still a present issue.

“If sanctions do not advance for this energy market, Russia will suffer reasonably little. But if sanctions advance on the energy issue, Russia will suffer a lot, but also the European Union”, analyzes the expert.

On Tuesday (22), after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognize the independence of the breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk – located in eastern Ukraine – the president of the United States, the democrat Joe Biden, declared a package of sanctions against Russia. American investment, trade and financing were banned in the Donbass region.

Like the American country, other Western nations also spoke out against the, until then, imminent Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, such as Germany, which suspended authorization for the start of operation of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which directly connects the two countries. countries, without passing through Ukraine.

