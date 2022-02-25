São Paulo stops at Campinense’s goalkeeper, draws and advances in the Copa do Brasil – 02/24/2022

São Paulo dominated the actions against Campinense, but had to rely on the regulations to advance to the second phase of the Copa do Brasil. Rogério Ceni’s team stopped in great defenses by goalkeeper Mauro Iguatu and left the Amigão stadium, in Campina Grande (PB), with a 0-0 tie.

In the next phase, Tricolor will face Manaus, which also qualified today (24) by beating São Raimundo (AM) by 1 to 0. The duel will take place in the week between March 9 and 16. A tie in the second phase will take the game to penalties.

Before that, São Paulo turns its attention to the Campeonato Paulista. The team visits Água Santa, on Monday (28), for the ninth round of the tournament. Campinense returns to the field on Saturday (5), against Botafogo-PB, for the seventh round of the Northeast Cup.

The best: Mauro Iguatu

São Paulo made one of its performances with the most chances of goals in the season. The team didn’t leave the field with a rout just because Mauro Iguatu was having a great night. The Campinense goalkeeper made at least four great saves inside the area.

The worst: Emerson

Campinense’s left-back did not have a great night, especially in the offensive part. Emerson had a lot of difficulties on the long ball. In one of them, when pitching to no one, he heard cursing from his own reserve bank.

São Paulo dominates, but stops in Mauro Iguatu

The 16 submissions reflected São Paulo’s dominance in the first half. Owner of the ball, with 72% of possession, Rogério Ceni’s team commanded the actions after a pressure attempt in the first five minutes.

With the opponent back, Tricolor bet on good exchanges of passes to enter the area of ​​Campinense. The score was not changed before the break because goalkeeper Mauro Iguatu was inspired.

Shirt 1 was decisive in three important moves in the first stage. In the clearest of them, Alisson opened on the left for Rodrigo Nestor and appeared inside the area to deflect the cross. In reflex, Iguatu made a great save and avoided São Paulo’s first goal.

In the second half, Iguatu made one more save to avoid São Paulo’s goal. At 16 minutes, Rodrigo Nestor played for Gabriel Sara inside the area. Shirt 21 came face to face with the Campinense goalkeeper, but Iguatu got ahead and made another good save.

Campinense leaves for the game in the final stretch

After holding São Paulo for 75 minutes, Campinense decided to leave for the game. A goalless draw would mean the elimination of the team from Paraíba, which went in search of the classification goal.

Technically inferior to the São Paulo team, Campinense had long-distance kicks as a tactic, but almost all of them went out. The best of them, in the 31st minute, came out of Cláudio’s feet, but Jandrei made a safe save.

More advanced, Rodrigo Nestor stands out

Since Pablo Maia was promoted to the starting lineup, Rodrigo Nestor has had fewer defensive obligations when he is on the field. This made the midfielder participate more in the creation of plays.

Against Campinense, he was one of the great highlights. São Paulo’s four best chances in the match came from Rodrigo Nestor’s feet. More advanced, he was still able to risk shots from afar, as he had done in the goal scored against Santos at the weekend.

Luciano debuts in the season

A contracture in the left calf caused Luciano to miss all of São Paulo’s preparation for the season. The recovery process lasted until last Sunday, when he was listed for the first time, in the 3-0 victory over Santos by Paulistão.

In the 16th minute of the second leg of today’s match (24), he made his season debut by taking Nikão’s place, to the delight of the São Paulo fans present at the Amigão stadium, who were shouting his name.

Off the field, Luciano is looking forward to renewing his contract with São Paulo. The mood is one of optimism between the parties and the expansion of the bond until 2024 should be implemented in the coming days.

Ceni maintains rotation in São Paulo

The changes in the São Paulo team continued even with the match against Campinense being eliminatory. Concerned with physical strain and the risk of injury, coach Rogério Ceni made five changes to the starting lineup. Out: Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Reinaldo, Igor Gomes and Éder. And entered, respectively: Rafinha, Arboleda, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri.

DATASHEET

CAMPINENSE 0 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Reason: 1st round of the Copa do Brasil

Date and time: February 24, 2022

Place: Amigao Stadium, in Campina Grande (PB)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Alex dos Santos and Éder Alexandre (both SC)

goals: –

Yellow cards: Felipinho and Cláudio, for Campinense; Éder and Alisson, for São Paulo

red cards: –

Campinense: Mauro Iguatu; Felipinho, Michel (Matheus Régis), Vinicius, Emerson; Rafinha, Dione, Juninho (Patrick Recife); Iago Silva (Gabriel Pereira), Alan Leite (Cláudio) and Olávio (Juninho Potiguar). Coach: Ranielle Ribeiro.

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Rafinha, Arboleda, Diego Costa, Léo (Reinaldo); Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Marquinhos), Gabriel Sara, Alisson (Igor Gomes); Nikão (Luciano) and Calleri (Éder). Coach: Rogerio Ceni