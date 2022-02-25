scenes that were censored on PlayStation

The psychological horror game Martha is Dead was released this Thursday (24) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. On Sony consoles, the game has undergone some adaptations due to censorship, as many of the scenes are really heavy even for those with the strongest stomach.

In early February, publisher Wired Productions and studio LKA had already reported that the title would be censored on PS4 and PS5, but did not specify where exactly, noting that the PC and Xbox versions would remain “intact.” Want to know where the content was cut? Then check it out below — remembering that topics may contain potential plot spoilers.

Martha’s face skinning scene is not interactive;

The scene where Giulia cuts through Martha’s uterus is also non-interactive;

Added an option to skip censored scenes if the player doesn’t want to watch them;

The warning text about sensitive content at the beginning of the game has been updated to a clearer version, which also includes warning about miscarriage;

The “Safe In Our World” message can now also be found after the sensitive content warning at the beginning (on all platforms);

Any mention of masturbation was entirely removed during “The Church” chapter.

The plot of Martha is Dead takes place in 1944, in Italy, in a historical period of the Second World War. The protagonist, Giulia, must investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister, while dealing with the trauma of the alleged murder.

The game seems to be really tense and, according to Dexerto’s analysis, available on Metacritic, where it is currently rated 77, the title is not a “for the faint of heart” experience. From the looks of it, it’s a horror game with good potential to impress fans of the genre.

Martha is Dead launch trailer is scary

Wired Productions revealed, also this Thursday (24), the scary launch trailer for Martha is Dead, where it showed more details about the dark plot, which merges different realities. Check out the details!