See countries that support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine – International

Putin received support from allied countries and was called a “genius” by former President Donald Trump (photo: AFP PHOTO / KREMLIN)

Most democratized countries came out in favor of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the invasion of the neighboring country. The United States and much of Europe have already spoken out against the Russian president’s actions in Eastern Europe. But Putin has received support from former allies and former US President Donald Trump in recent days.

Trump even claimed that Putin is a true “genius” after the Russian president recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statement was made in an interview with an American program.

However, after the invasion began, Trump called Russia’s military operation “a very sad thing for the world” and said that the war would not have happened in his government.

Although no country has declared military support for Russia, with the deployment of weapons and soldiers, some world leaders have already shared that they support Putin in the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Belarus, which shares borders with Russia and Ukraine, showed support for Putin after the president recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine. The Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it viewed the move “with respect and understanding”.

Nicols Maduro, the president of Venezuela, used Twitter to show support for the Russians. Maduro stated that he is “sure that Russia will emerge from this battle united and victorious” and declared “all support for President Putin and his people”.

Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, said Putin was right to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Ortega also said that Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO poses a threat to Russia and that Putin is “just defending himself.”

On State TV, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad supported his ally Russia’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. The two countries have maintained a relationship since Russia intervened in Syria’s civil war on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015.

Iran is another country that has shown support for Russia. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said NATO’s expansion was a “serious threat” to the region’s security and stability. The Asian country has not had diplomatic relations with the US since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Despite not claiming to be on Putin’s side, the Cuban government blamed the United States and said the American government had exacerbated the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the US for “the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation”.