See how Brazilian agribusiness could be impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine | agribusiness

After days of tension, Russia invaded Ukraine this Thursday (24). The conflict between the two countries may have indirect consequences for other nations, including Brazil.

In Brazilian agribusiness, Brazil depends on imported fertilizers and Russia is the largest supplier of the input. In addition, the European country buys commodities and meat from Brazil. Of the total imported to Russia in 2021, 32% was from agriculture, according to a survey by the Ministry of Economy’s Comex Stat.

Ukraine, in turn, is leader in corn production. A possible withdrawal of the country from the international market would reduce the supply of the crop, causing a rise in the price of the grain, which is widely used as animal feed, thus increasing production costs in livestock and meat on the shelves.

See below the possible consequences of the conflict between the two countries on Brazilian agribusiness.

Chemical fertilizers work as a type of fertilizer, used to prepare and stimulate the land for planting. Even before the conflict, the world was already facing a crisis in the sector, with rising prices and scarcity in the market.

The main reasons were energy problems in countries supplying the raw material for these products, such as China, Russia and India, and logistical problems due to the lack of containers and ships.

Now this can extend or even get worse. This is because, in the world market, Russia dominates 10% of nitrogen, 7% of phosphate and 20% of potassium, points out Fábio Mizumoto, coordinator of the agribusiness MBA at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

Considering Brazil, the country is the origin of more than 23% of the imported. It was from there that more than 41 million tons of the product came in 2021, according to a survey by Comex Stat.

According to data from Itaú BBA, considering the raw materials for fertilizers, of the total purchased by Brazil, they came from Russia:

20% of nitrogenous;

28% of potassium;

15% of phosphates.

Soy, for example, Brazil’s main commodity, depends heavily on phosphorus and potassium. In the possible impact of these products, even livestock feed would be affected, in turn, increasing the cost of meat production and the value for the consumer, says Mizumoto.

“Because we can’t find an alternative source that easily replaces Russia as a supplier. Are there other potential suppliers? Yes, but this replacement is neither perfect nor cheap“, explains the teacher.

Corn, on the other hand, depends on nitrogen, which does not have many other suppliers, he explains.

“Perhaps an ordinary urban citizen has an image that it’s just planting, that everything works in Brazil. This is not true. Our soils are largely poor in nutrition and we need to correct their nutritional capacity to be productive” , says Mizumoto.

The teacher says that the logistics of Russia is already being affectedcausing difficulties in predicting the import of these inputs and the shipment of commoditiesbecause of possible production problems.

In addition, after the product arrives in Brazil, it also needs time to travel to the farmer, which can also delay crops.

There is also uncertainty about the availability of fertilizers, which can make your prices go uppoints out Cesar de Castro, agribusiness specialist at Itaú BBA.

He explains that the increase has been happening since last year and many producers were waiting for them to fall to buy the inputs, but the values ​​continue to grow.

These impacts should be felt by the consumer, especially in the 2023 harvest, which is planted in the second half of this year. The crops that are in the field have now been planted and their inputs have already been purchased in 2021.

Although Ukraine is not a major supplier or customer of Brazilian agribusiness, a crisis would affect Brazil directly. This because the European country is the 3rd largest producer of corn in the worldpoints out Castro.

If the country reduces production, at first, with the lower supply of corn, the prices would go up even moreit says.

Even favoring the farmer who works with the crop, it would be one more reason to raise the price of feed, thus making meat more expensive in supermarketsanalyzes the specialist.

At the same time, in countries such as the United States, soybeans compete with corn for space in the field. With the higher price, farmers would focus on producing corn, also reducing the supply of soy, affecting livestock, in the same way as corn, says Castro.

In addition to corn, both countries stand out in the cultivation of wheat, he comments. Although Brazil completes its domestic consumption with Argentina’s cereal, the lower supply of the product would cause world prices to rise, which would also affect the consumer.

All this would happen in a scenario where the World grain stocks are already tightreports the expert.

To complete the problematic scenario, Russia is an important buyer of Brazilian meat – importing more than US$ 167 million in 2021, ranking 12th in the ranking, according to Comex Stat.

The country is also a destination for commodities. In relation to soybeans, for example, Russia acquired more than US$ 300 million last year, occupying the 12th position in Brazilian importer of the product, points out the Comex Stat.

Therefore, if the trade relationship with Russia is shaken, Brazil could suffer economic losses, predicts the FGV professor.

Most exported products from Brazil to Russia* Soybeans, whether or not ground, except for sowing 343,286,654.00 Pieces and offal, edible of roosters/hens, frozen 167,164,904.00 Unroasted, non-decaffeinated, whole beans 132,723,847.00 Shelled peanuts, whether or not crushed 129,731,662.00 Other cane sugars 124,262,859.00 *Data for 2021, in dollars

Brazil can also expect an increase in demand for chicken meat – which can make the product more expensive. That’s because Ukraine is a net exporter of food, on the order of 300,000 tons, says Castro of Itaú BBA.

“If this flow is interrupted, Brazil could capture export opportunities in poultry protein, for example, in Saudi Arabia, where about 10% of chicken meat imports come from Ukraine,” he explains.

For the experts, yes, the price will go up on the supermarket shelves. However, that would take time, believes Mizumoto. This is because the production cost would be higher in the 22/23 summer crop, which would be passed on to the final consumer.

“All the signs are that if prices don’t rise, they won’t fall either”, says Castro of Itaú BBA.

In addition to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, crops could be harmed by climate issues, which would further reduce supply and raise prices in the second half of the year.

