see if you receive 13th salary of R$ 150 this Friday (25)

THE date of Bolsa Família 2022 follow the calendar of February. O 13th salary of BRL 150 is paid this Friday (25).

An new installment will be released today. You can check the updated Bolsa Família calendar 2022 complete and clear your doubts about the benefit, as thirteenth Bolsa Família consultation below.

How is the payment of the 13th of the Bolsa Família?

O payment of thirteenth Bolsa Família Pernambuco will be held at the same locations and with the card already used by those who receive installments from the old Family Scholarshipprogram replaced by Brazil aid.

Date of Bolsa Família 2022

This Thursday, February 24th, they receive the 13th salary of Bolsa Família Pernambuco beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 9.

NIS FINISHED IN 1 Receive on 02/14

NIS FINISHED IN 2 Received on 02/15

NIS FINISHED IN 3 Received on 02/16

NIS FINISHED IN 4 Received on 02/17

NIS FINISHED IN 5 Received on 02/18

NIS FINISHED IN 6 Received on 02/21

NIS FINISHED IN 7 Received on 02/22

NIS FINISHED IN 8 Received on 02/23

NIS FINISHED IN 9 Received on 02/24

NIS TERMINATED IN 0 Received on 02/25







13th salary, installment of R$ 150: How much will we receive from Bolsa Família?

The extra installment for each Bolsa Família beneficiary can reach the value of R$150, starting at R$80.

Bolsa Família 2022 payment table

The transfers of 13th salary of Bolsa Família referring to 2021 will be made in a single step.

Payment is made according to the normal scheme of the Bolsa Família calendarbetween the 14th and 25th of February, according to the final digit of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS).

Thirteenth Bolsa Família 2022 consultation

The Secretariat for Social Development, Children and Youth (SDSCJ) provides the Social Ombudsman so that the population can take doubts about the payment of the 13th of the Bolsa Família Pernambuco.

Contact can be made, free of charge, at telephone 0800 081 4421from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

it is no longer possible check the Bolsa Família by CPF, because the benefit no longer exists. Bolsa Família is currently the Brazil aid. O Family Scholarship currently paid is only the 13th salary of the government of Pernambuco.

You can consult Auxílio Brasil through an application. The government launched the Auxílio Brasil Application, in which, through the CPF, the beneficiary can check whether he will receive. The app download is available for Android phones and iOS smartphones.



Consultations can be made using the Auxílio Brasil app, the CAIXA Tem app or by calling the CAIXA Auxílio Brasil Customer Service on 111.



How do I know if I’m entitled to the 13th of the Bolsa Família?

It is important to emphasize that, even with the change of Bolsa Família, by decision of the federal government, payments of the state benefit will occur normally.

To be entitled, the beneficiary must: