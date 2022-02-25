Sony compares simulator with real life

Sony and Polyphony Digital shared a video of Gran Turismo 7 with a different proposal. This time, the companies compared an in-game simulation at the Willow Springs International Raceway circuit to a real-life recording on the same track.

To craft the content, they first made a sort of split screen where half belonged to the action in the simulator, and the other half showed a genuine and authentic situation in our world. Watch and see if you can distinguish the real from the virtual below:

With the help of a content creator known as Steve “Super GT” and professional racer Dai Yoshihara, the companies produced a second video of Gran Turismo 7 analyzing the scenery and performance of a Tesla, also comparing it to the experience when tuning the car in-game and out of it.

With versions for PS4 and PS5, GT7 will be released on March 4th. Find out where to buy, how much it costs and which editions are available by accessing this article on our website.

Gran Turismo 7 cars will have over 500,000 polygons

In a post on social networks, PlayStation revealed an interesting detail about the rendering and detailing of the cars in Gran Turismo 7. There will be about 500,000 polygons to deliver the look of the cars in the game. Read about it by clicking here!