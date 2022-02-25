Spartacus Launches Soon From $10, Insider Says

Spartacus, tentative name for the supposed “PlayStation Game Pass”, seems to be getting closer and closer. According to insider Jeff Grubb, the service will start at $10 a month, will have 3 different plans and the library of classic games will be an important part of the program.

In a transcript made by the website VGCGrubb said on his channel that the new platform will have “Essential”, “Extra” and “Premium” plans, which will cost $10, $13, and $16 a month. , respectively.

According to him, only the most expensive plan will have access to streaming games and classic games from PlayStation consoles from past generations. The best plan will also give you access to game trials, similar to EA Play.

In the case of Extra, there is a catalog of downloadable games similar to what is available today on PlayStation Now. There would be about “250, 300 games, something like that”, said Grubb. Regarding Essential, the insider said that it is basically PS Plus, which distributes free games monthly.

“It’s probably getting very close to actually being released. Something will probably happen by the end of this month,” Grubb commented.

So, how are your expectations for Spartacus? Do you believe that the service can reach Brazil? Leave your opinion below!