Spoiled food can cause serious damage to health; learn how to store food and protect yourself – Campos 24 Horas





02/24/2022, 10:48 am, Photo: Disclosure.



A 19-year-old boy lost his legs and parts of his fingers when he was diagnosed with purpura fulminans, a serious complication of meningococcal septicemia, after eating leftover egg noodles, chicken and rice. The case went viral on social media in several countries, including Brazil, and turned on the alert about the dangers of consuming poorly preserved and potentially spoiled food. (read more below)

According to the “New England Journal of Medicine”, the patient had vomiting, muscle and belly pain, nausea and purplish skin, in addition to a fever of 40 degrees and a heart rate of 166 beats per minute. Afterwards, he developed shock, multiple organ failure and a severe rash that took over most of his body. (Read more below)

Tests showed the young man had a bacterial meningococcal infection called Neisseria meningitidis. To save him, doctors decided to amputate his legs below the knees and parts of all of his fingers. The case was reported almost a year ago, but recently gained repercussion through a video by toxicologist Bernard Hsu on his YouTube channel. (read more below)

Although the boy lived with his mother and brother in the New England region of the United States, his health took a hit when he stayed for a few days at a friend’s house, where he shared leftover food from a restaurant. The other young man also felt sick, but not so seriously. (read more below)

Child must be vaccinated

As they attended to the 19-year-old, doctors verified that he had received only one of three doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine and only one dose of a meningococcal serogroup B vaccine. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two or three doses. (read more below)

In Brazil, the recommendation is to apply the three doses of meningococcal C vaccine (conjugate) at 3, 5 and 12 months of age. Here, there is also the meningococcal ACWY vaccine (conjugate), with a single dose and aimed at adolescents from 11 to 14 years old. (read more below)

The patient “has had a relatively good recovery”, according to the medical journal report, considering the severity of the disease. (read more below)

“The patient was well until 20 hours before this admission, when diffuse abdominal pain and nausea developed after he ate rice, chicken, and leftover oriental noodles from a meal brought in from a restaurant,” the paper reported. below)

To reduce the risk of food poisoning from bacteria, refrigerate leftover food. See the tips on the side and protect yourself. (read more below)

Tips to avoid contamination

greater risk

The foods most likely to spoil quickly are undercooked meats and foods prepared with mayonnaise or sour cream. In the case of the young man who had to have the amputations, his food included leftover chicken, pasta and rice. (read more below)

Expiration date

Meat, rice and other hot dishes should be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Raw salads, chopped fruits and foods that spoil quickly should not spend more than 1 day in the fridge. Oilseeds, such as hazelnuts and walnuts, last up to 15 days if kept in the shell and in a cool place. (read more below)

how to store

Food should be placed in well-sealed jars and stored, preferably, on the top shelves of the refrigerator, a place that has the ideal temperature. (read more below)

no mixtures

Do not combine food prepared at different times in the same pot, as this can cause cross-contamination and spoil all the food. (read more below)

to last longer

If you want to store the food for a longer time, the recommendation is to freeze it and only thaw it when you are going to consume it. Even so, note how long each product can be frozen.

Source: Extra