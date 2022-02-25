Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Investing.com



By Peter Nurse and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Russian troops continued to advance on Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, as Moscow defied new sanctions imposed by Western powers. Wall Street is set to open lower ahead of a flurry of economic data that could guide the Federal Reserve at its March 16 policy-making meeting. Oil prices stabilized as traders digested the new measures.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, February 25th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Russia defies new sanctions and advances in Kiev

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued on Friday, with its troops advancing on the capital Kiev, following President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war on Thursday.

The US President responded on Thursday by announcing broader sanctions aimed at impeding Russia’s ability to do business in the world’s major currencies, along with sanctions against banks and state-owned companies.

“This will impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time,” Biden said.

The European Union (EU) joined in freezing Russian assets in the bloc and cutting off its banks’ access to the region’s financial markets, measures that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as “the most severe sanctions package that already implemented”.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression showed that sanctions were not enough.

He’s probably right, but it’s hard to see what could be done to generate an immediate response from Moscow.

Russia has amassed more than $600 billion in foreign exchange reserves, up more than 75% since Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, helped by rising oil and gas prices. Its current account surplus of 5% of annual GDP and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 20% are among the lowest in the world, while only half of Russia’s liabilities are in dollars, down from 80% two decades ago.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global indices

2. Bolsonaro disallows Mourão

The war in Ukraine also points to the differences between the president, Jair Bolsonaro, and the vice, Hamilton Mourão. Mourão stated that Brazil was against the invasion of Ukrainian territory and defended the use of force against Russia. However, Bolsonaro said in his weekly live that the president should talk about this matter, which in this case would be him, and that he would only manifest himself after talking to the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Still in Brasília, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) is almost forming a majority to maintain the R$4.9 billion electoral fund. The rapporteur of the action, Minister André Mendonça, was the only one who so far voted against the maintenance of the current fund. He recommended that this year’s resources be equal to those of 2020, but adjusted by the IPCA-E, which would bring the amount to R$2.3 billion.

Finally, in the corporate news, Vale (SA:) posted a figure of BRL 133.2 billion in 2021, an increase of 294.3% compared to 2020. The result was driven by high copper prices.

CHECK OUT: Investing.com Balance Sheet Calendar

3. American stock market

US stock markets are set to open lower, giving back some of Thursday’s gains as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

At 8:54 am, the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.56%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were down 0.82% and 0.78%, respectively.

Wall Street’s major indexes made an impressive comeback on Thursday, falling after Russia invaded Ukraine, and then closing sharply higher after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions.

The blue chip finished nearly 100 points, or 0.3%, higher after falling more than 850 points at the session low. The broad-based rallied to close 1.5% higher, while the high-tech was up 3.3% after falling nearly 3.5% to its lowest level for the day.

Earnings season has all but waned, but there are still some late reporting companies to claim the spotlight.

The actions of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) tumbled in premarket trading after the fake meat maker released disappointing fourth-quarter numbers, while Coinbase (NASDAQ:) (SA:) shares tumbled after the forex trading platform Cryptocurrencies reported lower monthly volumes and users despite the volatile trading climate.

CHECK OUT: Real-time US stock quote at pre-opening on Wall Street

4. Deluge of economic data

The holds its next policy-making meeting on March 16, and the data releases at the end of the session could provide more clues as to whether and by how much short-term rates will increase.

Data for and for January, the month after the holiday season, is released at 10:30 am. Analysts predict personal spending to grow 1.6% from the previous month, beating December’s negative 0.6% reading, while personal income is expected to decline 0.3%, down from the previously reported +0.3%. .

for January are also due at the same time and are expected to increase 0.8%, after falling 0.7% the previous month, while the , an indicator of inflation that the Federal Reserve uses in its deliberations on interest rates, is expected to rise to 5.1% in the year in January.

Many now expect the central bank to rise by 50 basis points given high consumer price levels and the strength of the US recovery, but the outbreak of war in Ukraine could prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on the hike. of fees.

5. Oil stabilizes near $100 a barrel

Crude oil prices stabilized on Friday after Thursday’s volatile trading after Western powers imposed new sanctions on Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

While a US official said the new measures “do not target oil and gas flows”, sanctions on Russia’s banks and state-owned companies are likely to impede the country’s ability to do business in major currencies.

Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday but were sold off late in the session after U.S. President Joe Biden raised the prospect of a U.S. oil release from strategic reserves in coordination with other nations.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

Also limiting Friday’s gains was the oil supply data from . Released a day later than normal for the Monday holiday, it showed construction of about 4.5 million barrels in the week to February 18, suggesting a slowdown in demand in the world’s biggest energy consumer.

As of 8:59 am, Brent futures were down 0.04% at $95.38 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.11% at $92.91.