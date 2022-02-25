STF is one vote away from maintaining an electoral fund of R$ 4.9 billion

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is one vote away from forming a majority to maintain the R$4.9 billion electoral fund for the 2022 elections, an amount established by Congress at the end of last year. After two days of trial, the score in the Court is 5 votes to 1 to reject an action by the Novo party against the approval of the fundão, which will be distributed to parties and candidates this year.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister André Mendonça, voted last Wednesday to suspend the increase in the fund and reduce the amount to R$ 2 billion applied in the 2020 municipal elections, adjusted for inflation. Today, however, five ministers voted in the opposite direction: Nunes Marques, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso and the president of the Court, Luiz Fux.

The trial will resume next Thursday, March 3, after Carnival. The votes of ministers Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes are missing. If one of them follows the majority position, the R$4.9 billion fund will be maintained.

Unlike the party fund, which is paid every year to associations in monthly installments, the electoral fund exists only in years of contestation at the polls. The resource was created by law in 2017, two years after the STF banned corporate donations to campaigns.

In the 2020 municipal elections, the amount divided between the acronyms was R$ 2 billion. At the time, the largest shares were collected by the PT, with R$ 201 million, and the PSL, with R$ 199 million.

The process

In December last year, Congress approved the allocation of R$ 5.7 billion to the 2022 electoral fund. recourse to the R$ 2.1 billion initially foreseen by the government.

The Novo party then called the STF, arguing that the setting of the amount was approved in an irregular manner, because it invaded the competence of the Union. According to the legend, Congress could not have changed the calculation formula for the fundão, a measure that allowed the amount to nearly triple.

At the end of last year, Congress reduced the amount to R$ 4.9 billion, an amount that was reserved for the fund in the 2022 budget. Even with the setback, this is the highest figure ever determined for the resource, which should be distributed in June to parties and candidates.

Even with the decline in value, however, Novo maintained the process in the Supreme Court. The caption, which is against public financing of campaigns, defends that the destination of the resource is immoral, “especially in a country with 14 million unemployed and 30 million families living with a monthly income below the minimum wage”.

The case was handed over to the rapporteur of Minister André Mendonça, who took a seat in the STF at the end of last year. In January, still during the recess, Bolsonaro’s nominee decided to take the case to the plenary, so that it could be analyzed by all the ministers.

arguments

For Congress, the Planalto and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), the measure is legitimate. “It is necessary to make it clear that the Legislative Power, as a representative of the popular will, has dimensioned the financing needs for the electoral campaign of the 2022 general elections”, argued in the process Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber.

Novo considers it “very possible” that the increase in the fundão will naturally be included in future budgets, “setting a very negative precedent for the elections that will follow the 2022 election and bringing strong economic impacts to the public budget”

The PGR contests the subtitle’s argument. “The amendment does not challenge the Union’s Pluriannual Plan for the period from 2020 to 2023, since the plan deals with the financing of programs of continuous duration, while the expenses of the electoral fund only occur in election years”, said the Prosecutor in the process. -General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.