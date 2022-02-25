STJ determines intervention in the CBF and generates chaos in the definition of president – 02/24/2022

The power struggle in the CBF has become a judicial and political chaos in which it is not possible to determine who will command in the coming months. On the other hand, the confederation is under a new intervention by the Justice and former president Rogério Caboclo is paved in set. But, in the face of uncertainty about the position, there was even shouting and lightning appointments in the confederation dispute to try to define who will be the president.

For now, the interim president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, occupies the position. But it’s hard to know how long this will last.

This Thursday, state federations met to ratify the decision to punish former president Rogério Caboclo for a process of moral harassment. It is the second sanction to the leader and, therefore, exceeds the period of his mandate. Soon, he was banned – still intends to appeal to an arbitral tribunal.

According to the CBF statute, the oldest deputy of the entity would take over. It would be Colonel Nunes, but he’s licensed. The second in the succession list would be Antônio Aquino, but he gave up. Soon, the position would fall into the hands of the already president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Who opposes him and wants power in the entity is the deputy Gustavo Feijó, who was also at the entity’s headquarters.

But shortly before the meeting there was a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) determining an intervention in the CBF. By the measure, the oldest director of the entity would become the president: this is Dino Gentile, responsible for the heritage area. The CBF, however, was not intimidated by the decision, that is, it still does not have to comply with it.

The decision also provides for the convening of an electoral college composed of the 27 state federations and teams from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship to vote on the statutory amendment. The objective would be to reverse the decision to give votes with greater weight to the federations in the election – weight three, against two teams from Serie A and one from Serie B.

The request now approved is the same as the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) which determined in December last year that Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the São Paulo Football Federation, would be intervening in the CBF with responsibility for organizing new elections. The decision was overturned a few hours later at the request of the CBF and is now being reconsidered, but with another form of intervention.

When he learned of the decision, President Ednaldo Rodrigues informed that, on Wednesday, he had appointed another director in the entity who was older than Ednaldo. He would be a fellow Bahian, it was not possible to confirm the name. He said it screaming amid discussions at the highest levels of the entity. But he showed no craft to prove that he had made the decision.

During the afternoon, CBF leaders continued to meet to define what to do. The entity must also appeal the decision to the STJ.

The definition of Justice will still determine when the election of the CBF will be. By the court decision, a new election would have to be called with other rules. If the CBF overturns the court’s decision, an election will be held with a dispute between the current confederation’s vice presidents.

It is important to remember that this action in the STJ is the same brought by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) because the statutory reform was carried out in an assembly in which only the 27 state federations participated.

In August 2021, Reinaldo and Landim went to the CBF to start the intervention, but the entity managed to overturn the injunction in force at the time and maintained the power structure, with Rogério Caboclo already removed from the presidency due to complaints of moral harassment. and sexual harassment by an employee and bullying by a director.