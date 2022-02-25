Strategic, Chernobyl region inspires apprehension and fear







The former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine photo: Reuters

THE war between Russia and Ukraine has a character whose name inspires fear and apprehension due to a catastrophic past. The abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, still has remnants of the Soviet period because it had to be left in a hurry after the accident at the power plant. Chernobyluntil now regarded as the biggest nuclear disaster in history. His name returned to the news after the Russians took over his region, which raised fears and doubts about what Vladimir Putin’s interests were there.

The region, in fact, is considered strategic for the Russians due to its location. The region is on routes that ‘cut the way’ from Russia to the Ukrainian capital Kiev. In addition, the Russians took over the region on the first day of the attack – and without difficulty – which is positive for Putin as it shows how easy his troops are inside enemy territory.





Map shows how route through Chernobyl shortens the route to Kiev Photo: reproduction

Chernobyl’s past, however, also weighs heavily on the site’s importance. On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the plant exploded during a safety test. More than 200 tons of radioactive material were released into the air. The accident took place during the period when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. The regime, at the time, tried to hide the accident. To this day, it is not known how many people died in the incident. The series Chernobylwhich was very successful when it was released and is available on HBO Max, impressively portrays the tragedy.

Currently, the radioactivity of the plant is ‘dammed’ by an immense sarcophagus that was installed in the surroundings of Chernobyl. The presence of Russian troops there, however, carries risks, especially if there is some artillery combat there. The Ukrainian nuclear agency reported that recorded an increase in radiation levels in the area, caused by the movement of soldiers and tanks, which raises dust with radioactive remains. The levels, however, are not critical and the situation is monitored.

“It is vitally important that the operations of nuclear facilities remain safe and secure in that zone and are not affected or disrupted in any way,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in an interview with the Bloomberg. “The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear plants.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said it was working to ensure the security of the region where the former plant, which was designed by the Soviet Union’s own Russians, operated.