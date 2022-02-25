Street Fighter 6: Ryu’s evolution from pixel art to more realistic 3D | esports

Capcom released the first teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 on Monday (21). In it, it is possible to notice that the game will have to maintain the 3D look adopted especially from SF4, and maintained in its sequel, SF5. In addition, Ryu’s look has undergone certain changes, including the addition of a beard to the character.

Street Fighter: The Evolution of Ryu

Ryu’s look for the new Street Fighter has been dividing opinions. Some fans of the game argue that they prefer a more cartoonish style of Ryu, the same one that marked generations, especially in SF II and SF III: Third Strike. Others are in favor of the shift to 3D art geared towards a certain realism, although the proportions remain exaggerated.

With this background in mind, ge prepared a retrospective on the visual changes Ryu has undergone over the years.

Ryu and Ken in Street Fighter 1

Ryu from the first Street Fighter hasn’t yet been a major milestone as the character is understood today. Owner of medium and red hair, the fighter still didn’t have a very well defined identity. However, some basic elements are kept from the first version of Ryu, such as his martial arts fighter outfit. The pixel art elements are very evident in the first game in the franchise.

Ryu in Street Fighter 1

Ryu no Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II was an epoch-making game that changed the course of video game history. Ryu, the game’s protagonist, became the face of popularization of Arcades games. A large community around the game emerged, and the entire genre was redefined. To this day, many elements present in SF II continue to influence fighting games, especially due to the variety of combos and special moves in fights.

Ryu adopted a look that has remained faithful throughout more than 20 years of the franchise’s history, undergoing some changes in some games. His red hair turned to a soft brown, his headband from white to red and his eyes from blue to black. The exaggerated musculature of shoulders, arms and body, in addition to the exaggeratedly large hands and feet were introduced. The classic fighting stance has been inserted. It was also in SF II that the classic half-turn and punch button move to perform a hadouken was introduced.

Ryu and Dhalsim in Street Fighter 2

Street Fighter Alpha series (1995-1998)

Ryu no Street Fighter Alpha 3

The Street Fighter Alpha series brought in the franchise’s younger characters. The game takes place before Street Fighter II, and Ryu is still on his way to becoming a great martial arts master. In addition, a look a little closer to the style of oriental anime was adopted. Another change was the return of the white bandana to the character.

Street Fighter EX Plus Alpha cover

The first game in which Ryu appears with a 3D look is Street Fighter EX. The game, which is a spin-off of the main series, arrived to compete with other emerging fighting games at the time that adopted the 3D model, such as Tekken and Virtua Fighter 2. Ryu remained visually faithful to the style adopted in SF 2, but the 3D graphics caused the game’s characters to take polygonal shapes that were much criticized at the time.

Ryu and Zangief in Street Fighter EX

Street Fighter III (1997)

Ryu no Street Fighter III: Third Strike

Street Fighter 3 is a direct sequel to SF 2, and like its predecessors, it received other versions containing additions and improvements. Third Strike is the last of them, and it brought great evolutions in relation to the previous ones.

In Third Strike Ryu’s 2D look was even more marked and consolidated. The character kept the characteristics of SF 2, but this time with black hair (which turned blue in-game). The pose introduced in SF II was maintained, and the character gained even more volume in the chests and arms. SF 3 was marked as one of the last great games in the franchise to maintain an almost entirely 2D aesthetic.

Ryu and Chun Li in Street Fighter III: Third Strike

Ryu in Ultra Street Fighter 4

After several spin-off editions, including many cross-overs with different universes, including Marvel vs Capcom, Street Fighter 4 was released in 2008. The visual difference from the other great games of the franchise became evident in this version. It was the first time that 3D experimentation was used in one of the main series games in the series.

Ryu’s main visual characteristics were kept, such as the classic pose, red bandana and white clothes. Despite the exaggerated musculature, SF 4 begins to bring some elements of realism to the game, moving away from the completely cartoon aesthetic.

The game also noted a great evolution in the technology of facial expressions, which is quite evident within the fights. The change that has been adopted since SF 4 still divides some fans between those who prefer the more cartoonish style, and those who are open to the 3D style.

Ryu and Ken in Street Fighter 4

Ryu in Street Fighter 5

Street Fighter 5 continues to build on what was visually introduced in SF 4. Ryu retains his black hair, red bandana, white clothes and exaggerated musculature. This time, the 3D characters and models, within a 2D game style and environment, were clearly evolved. With Unreal Engine 4, many of the new aspects of the franchise gained traction, such as a leaning towards realism.

While the SF 6 trailer may have been shocking, it wasn’t the first time Ryu has appeared with a beard. The character already had a skin option with the characteristic present in SF 5.

Ryu with a beard in Street Fighter 5

Watch the Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer

With the Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer, it’s possible to get a sense of what’s to come. The aesthetic seems to keep turning towards realism. However, the exaggerated musculature characteristic of the game is still present.

This time, the bearded Ryu appears to be the main skin of the character, who also appears shirtless and wearing sandals. The black hair and red bandana are still present in the character.

Ryu in the Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer

The new look generated a lot of discussion among fans of the franchise. Until then, it’s hard to pin down which aesthetic side Capcom intends to take the characters from SF 6, but the teaser trailer gives the impression that the realistic 3D elements will continue to be developed, along with other 2D features, as were the last two games in the franchise.

However, there was one element that received a big change in SF 6: the logo. The arts that used to follow an urban/street typography line, now moved to a hexagonal monogram, very different from the previous style. The new logo has even been closely associated with a database image.

Street Fighter 6