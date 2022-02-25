Study reinforces the idea that life passes before the eyes before death

The idea that the moment of death provides human beings with contact with a series of memories has always been considered a real possibility by many people, according to reports from those who survived. Now, a curious recent research carried out by neuroscientists has collected data that may give strength to the theory that “life passes before the eyes” of a person about to die.

The study in question, published by the journal Aging Neuroscience, from the publisher Frontiers, followed the death of an elderly person – at random, at the time of his illness – and suggests that the brain can remain active and coordinated during the transition to death, performing activities similar to those that occur in dreams, flashbacks or meditation. The hypothesis was strengthened thanks to observations made by chance by a medical team at the University of Tartu in Estonia.

It all started when Dr. Raul Vicente and his colleagues were detecting and treating the seizures of an 87-year-old patient with epilepsy, using continuous electroencephalography, a test that makes graphic records of electrical currents emitted in the brain. Then, during the evaluation, the patient had a heart attack and died.

The situation allowed the activities carried out by his brain at the time of death to be recorded by the machine. When analyzing the data, neuroscientists noticed changes in so-called brain oscillations, patterns of activity involved in functions such as concentration, dreaming, meditation, memory retrieval, information processing, conscious perception and even flashbacks.

“By generating the oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be reproducing a last recollection of important life events shortly before we die, similar to those reported in near-death experiences,” said Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville. , from the USA, responsible for organizing the study.

The peer-reviewed research by Zemmar and his colleagues is the first of its kind to measure live brain activity during the dying process in humans, so it’s too early to draw conclusions.

“These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and raise important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation,” reflected the neurosurgeon.

Similar changes have already been observed in mice, but more studies in people are needed to advance the matter, not least because the brain analyzed in the new study belonged to a patient with injury, seizures and swelling. Either way, Zemmar harbors hope that collecting more such records can lead to a greater understanding of death.

“As a neurosurgeon, I sometimes deal with loss. It is indescribably difficult to break the news of death to devastated family members. One thing we can learn from this research is: while our loved ones have closed their eyes and are ready to leave us and rest, their brains may be reliving some of the best moments they’ve had,” he concluded.