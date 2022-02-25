Supreme has majority in favor of “revision of life” in the INSS

INSS retirees will be able to use all their social security contributions, including those collected before the establishment of the Real Plan in 1994, to recalculate the amounts of their benefits, decided this Friday (2/25) the Federal Supreme Court in a vote that ended in Virtual Plenary of the Court, by 6 votes to 5.

The so-called “lifetime review” had a favorable outcome for policyholders, after the matter had been under discussion for months in the STF, in a decision awaited since Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view in June last year, when the score was tied. in five votes.

This Friday, finally, he presented his vote in favor of the insured, following the understanding of the original rapporteur of the matter, Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, already retired. In his vote, Alexandre de Moraes stated: “The insured who implemented the conditions for the social security benefit after the enactment of law 9,876, of 11/26/1999, and before the new constitutional rules, introduced by the EC in 103/2019, which made the transitory rule definitive, have the right to opt for the definitive rule, if this is more favorable”, says the vote of the minister

“The STF guaranteed social justice to retirees, bringing to the calculation of their pensions the application of the permanent calculation rule when the transitory rule is not favorable. The decision of the Supreme Court is in accordance with the constitutional principle of legal certainty, and retirees correct the injustice in its benefits, where the contribution salaries prior to July 1994 were discarded by the INSS. The STF was a true guardian of our Federal Constitution”, celebrated the lawyer John Badari, who acted as amicus curiae in the cause.

The discussion on the topic began in July last year, when the then rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, established the winning thesis. According to him, in the review of INSS benefits for retirees and pensioners, the application of the rule that considers all contributions in the benefit calculation and not just those made after July 1994, when the result is more favorable to the insured, should prevail. The judgment of the STF should have a direct influence on the lives and benefits of thousands of retirees and INSS pensioners, as the increase in retirement and pensions of the insured can be validated. The application of the most advantageous rule to Social Security beneficiaries who had contributions prior to July 1994, a period that coincides with the Real Plan, is discussed.

The defenders of this thesis gained an ally with the manifestation of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who, in an opinion sent to the STF, opines for the possibility of a “lifetime review” for policyholders who entered the general Social Security system before publication of the 1999 law. The STF itself, according to Aras, has already established an understanding according to which, in social security matters, the most advantageous benefit must be ensured.

The cause comes from afar. Law 9,876/99 reformed Social Security and created a transition rule that disregarded, for the calculation of retirement, amounts received before July 1994. The lifetime review would allow policyholders who had high contributions prior to that period to use the average of all contribution salaries for the review of the benefit, based on article 29 of Law 8,213/1991.

Before this law, all benefits were granted based on the last 36 contributions existing in the last 48 months before the retirement application. Two rules were created, one definitive and one transitional. In the transition rule, which should be used to calculate all the benefits of those who were already contributing to the INSS before the new rule, only contribution salaries from July 1994 should be considered.

The definitive calculation rule, on the other hand, provided for the inclusion of all lifetime contribution salaries for benefit calculation. The INSS, since then, has always considered only contributions from July 1994 for the granting of all benefits. It turns out that, in some cases, even if the transition rule was used, the insured would have a greater benefit, if the calculation was made by the definitive rule, and then revision processes began to rain, requesting the use of the definitive calculation rule. and not the transition.

The action that the STF judged was filed against the National Institute of Social Security by a taxpayer from Rio Grande do Sul affected by the rules. The request was denied in the first and second instances, but accepted in the Superior Court of Justice in 2019, a decision that allowed people who contributed considerable amounts before July 1994 to use them in the calculation of the benefit. The recalculation is made with all contributions, from the first contribution to the last, excluding the lowest 20%.

The INSS then lodged an extraordinary appeal with the Federal Supreme Court. According to the INSS, the non-application of the rule of Law 9,876/99 would be equivalent to the declaration of its unconstitutionality and the exclusion of the previous contribution period would have been a legislative option.

Click here to read Alexandre de Moraes’ vote

