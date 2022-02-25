Target of protest by Bahia fans, Bellintani defends himself: “We don’t have bandits inside the club” | Bahia

Not even Bahia’s 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on a night marked by an attack on the Tricolor bus arriving at the Fonte Nova Arena, served to lessen the crowd’s annoyance in relation to the work of President Guilherme Bellintani. The manager, as he has been since the end of the 2021 season with the club’s relegation to Serie B, was the target of protests from fans who went to the stadium tonight.

+ See more news about Bahia

A bomb hit the vehicle and injured two players. Danilo Fernandes was hit in the face and will spend the night in the hospital. In addition to him, left-back Matheus Bahia suffered cuts in his arms.

1 of 2 Guilherme Bellintani at a press conference in Bahia — Photo: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia / Publicity Guilherme Bellintani at a press conference in Bahia — Photo: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia / Publicity

After the match, Guilherme Bellintani gave an interview to comment on the attack suffered by the tricolor delegation and to evaluate the criticism about the work at the club. The manager recalled that this is not the first time that the Bahia delegation has been attacked.

– It is good to say that what happened today was not exactly the first time that an event like this happened, in a very similar region, on Avenida Bonocô. Last year, we were also victims of a bomb attack in the same region. The difference is that, this time, the bomb hit the bus and injured athletes. And next time, that bomb could hit the driver, for example, and the bus could kill 40 people. What happened today was an attack, it was something of extreme gravity. Right now, we could all be upset, in shock, by the death of 40 people on a bus. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. And what I’m talking about here is not an exaggerated projection. This could have happened. What we see today is like an attack on the club, our history, our athletes and our fans, which are not part of this thought that was motivated by bandits, by people who should be arrested.

– And I received with great confidence the message from the governor that these people will be arrested and punished within the law, so that we do not have to, at another time, mourn the death of a person from an attack on a football club . Therefore, for us, this fact today could be a watershed or it could be that, in a year or two, we will have to deal with the subject again. I trust the Military Police of Bahia, the Secretary of Public Security, the state government, so that there is exemplary punishment for the bandits who committed this attack on Esporte Clube Bahia and on Bahian society as a whole. So we wait. An exemplary punishment – continues the president of Bahia.

As of press time, no suspects in the attack have been arrested or identified. The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, and the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, demanded an immediate investigation of the episode. The Civil Police will collect camera footage to identify the suspects.

In the interview, Bellintani ruled out leaving Bahia’s command and reaffirmed the objective of recovering the club so that, at the end of his term, “enter Fonte Nova with his head held high”.

– It is my duty. Anyone who talks about term interruption, impeachment doesn’t know the true history of the club’s democracy, how much it cost us, how much people fought for Bahia to have an election… If someone, someday, wants to propose that the statute have a clause in which, in case of relegation, the president must resign, of course, puts that up for debate. But my duty as president is to move forward and recover what we caused, the sadness, the dismay, the hopelessness that we caused in the crowd. The leaders who are responsible for this will also be responsible for bringing joy to the fans, and we are working towards that. Anyone who thinks anything other than that doesn’t know my biography, doesn’t know my story, my struggle. It is in difficult times that we see the size of people. I look at it that way, with a lot of humility, with a lot of awareness of the sadness we cause with relegation. But, at the same time, with the exact dimension of my challenge as president of Bahia. It is very difficult to be president of Bahia. It is in this difficult moment that we must have greatness to work, fight in the name of the club’s democracy and, mainly, because what I want most in life is, when my term ends, to enter Fonte Nova with my head held high, having done a good job for the club. We’ve already done most of our tenure.

– We slipped, we hurt people, we brought hurt, we recognize that, and we are focused on the mission to bring back the joy that the fans deserve. It’s our responsibility, and I’m going after it.

The tricolor president said he still understands the crowd’s upset with the club’s relegation to Serie B, but asked for support at a time of reconstruction.

– What happened today was not the result of the club’s relationship with the fans. Whoever committed this certainly has some goal other than cheering. Anyone who knows the circumstances of Bahia’s democracy and its reconstruction process knows that what happened here today has nothing to do with the fans. We know what happened here today. It’s inevitable and understandable, and I didn’t expect anything different, after the sadness we brought to the fans with the relegation, that the relationship would become painful. The responsibility is ours. But, just as our responsibility generated the relegation, we have a responsibility to work to remove it. I would love for the fans to help us. Not me, who is a president with a high rate of rejection, with a lot of wear and tear. But I’m the one who’s here to lead this project. My responsibility and my wish is that the fans don’t support Guilherme Bellintani, but the club. Give us a chance to get the club back. Understand a little more that, after a wound like this, it won’t close overnight or with tightness of the wound. Healing comes gradually and consistently. What can I ask of those who still have a residue of confidence, which we conquered with the work we did, a job well evaluated until then, although we evaluated that we could have had a better result in football… , with the pandemic, with our difficulty and even incompetence in reacting to certain circumstances, did not make us unlearn. It gave us strength, strength, so that, in a difficult time like this, we could have greatness. I would like, in a humble way, to ask the fans to try, even with all the wound that is open, to give us time and support for this rescue that we need – he said.