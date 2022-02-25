TC buys stake in political consultancy Arko | Business

TC (TradersClub) has just closed the purchase of a stake in political consultancy Arko, in an investment of R$ 23.7 million. There are two joint transactions, the acquisition of 20% of the holding Arko Advice, at a valuation of R$92.25 million, and 15% of the subsidiary Arko Digital, valued at R$35 million.

“The Aragão family created an already well-known and well-evaluated political intelligence platform for B2B and B2C audiences, which will have a lot of synergy with TC”, says Pedro Albuquerque, TC’s CEO, to Pipeline. “We have a very strong affinity. Arko was TC’s first partner, at the beginning, and we resumed conversations during the second half of last year. With the transaction, the original governance will be maintained.

The TC comes in with technology and a customer base that can consume courses on public policy and regulation and policy analysis. Albuquerque highlights that it is an election year, which raises questions and investors’ interest in political scenarios. Global analysis also comes in – last night, Arko gave a presentation to TC clients on Russia’s confrontation with Ukraine.

Murillo de Aragão is founder and CEO of Arko, created in 1982 and with offices in Rio, São Paulo, Brasília and Washington. Considering the data for the last reported quarter and the deduction of this investment, TC has R$ 300 million in cash.

The next phase of TC is transactional. The company has been in talks with potential partners to have its own brokerage, in a joint venture in which it will have control with 50% plus one share. This is expected to involve a contribution to the company’s cash, through the sale of exclusive use on the customer platform, with binding proposals still in the first half, said a source – the CEO does not comment on the process.