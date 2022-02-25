The Airbus A319 brought by Itapemirim leaves Brazil, but which has never made a single flight





The only Airbus A319 brought to the country by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos is leaving Brazil in a melancholy way, without having made a single flight for the airline. The aircraft, leased from Maltese Hi Fly, was in flight to Europe at the time of writing..

The plane, which was supposed to fly under the PS-SIL brand, arrived in November and was placed under maintenance at TAP M&E’s facilities in Rio de Janeiro. This procedure is normal, as the company needs to comply with Brazilian regulations, which require some customizations to fly in the country, such as having internal identifications in Portuguese, among other adjustments.

Image: RadarBox





However, this plan was aborted along with the company’s operations, on December 17th. Since then, the aircraft remained in Rio de Janeiro, waiting for its own luck, until its owner decided to repatriate it at his own expense.

With that, the aircraft took off in the early hours of this Friday (25) from Rio de Janeiro and was in flight towards Ilha do Sal (Cape Verde) at the time this text was written. From there, the jet goes to Beja (Portugal), where it will be stored. The aircraft registration is 9H-XFW.

Of the entire fleet of seven Itapemirim aircraft, only the PS-AAF does not currently have a transfer request and is stationed in São José dos Campos.



