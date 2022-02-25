The Ascent, Cyberpunk RPG, Coming to PS4 and PS5 in March

Curve Games and Neon Giant have announced when The Ascent, the cyberpunk RPG, already released for Xbox and PC, will make its PS4 and PS5 debut. The game’s arrival will take place on March 24, the next-gen version is now available for advance purchase on the PS Store for R$149.50 — PS Plus subscribers pay R$134.55.

According to Tor Frick, creative director at Neon Giant, a number of new features have been added to the title. The representative was excited to be able to share the experience with the PlayStation community and thanked everyone for their feedback, essential to shaping the game in their vision.

Our beautiful community and your feedback is of great importance in helping us shape the game. It’s amazing to look back and see how far we’ve come since the release of The Ascent in July 2021. We were able to add player-requested features such as Photo Mode, Transmogrification and now New Game+, as well as DLC packs. We are very excited to be able to bring all of this to players on PlayStation and grow our community.

The Ascent comes to PlayStation after community demand

Also in October 2021, a few months after The Ascent debuted on Xbox and PC, Neon Giant revealed a demand from PS5 players when responding to an internet user. At the time, the title’s arrival on Sony’s consoles was just speculation, now it’s reality.

Did you want to play The Ascent on PlayStation? Will you guarantee on pre-sale? Tell us in the comments!