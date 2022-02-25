The fuel of profits – THIS IS MONEY

By reporting a record net income of BRL 106 billion in 2021, up 1,400% compared to the accumulated result for 2020, Petrobras became the most notable example of a growing group: that of Brazilian publicly-held companies that reported far superior results to those of the previous year. Not only was the state-owned company’s profit the highest in its history, it was the highest ever recorded by a publicly-held Brazilian company, according to the Economatica financial information system. Even corrected for inflation, the second place is a profit of R$ 69.8 billion, obtained by Petrobras itself in 2008.

For analysts, the robust gain of the state-owned company was not exactly a surprise. “The rise in oil prices in the international market already predicted this improvement in results”, said the partner of the independent manager SFA Investimentos Rafael Chacur. According to the analyst, prices for a barrel of Brent oil, a benchmark for Petrobras, advanced from US$ 44 in the last quarter of 2020 to around US$ 80 in the final three months of 2021.

As Russian threats to Ukraine have pushed prices up to $95, more meaty results are expected in the first quarter of 2022. Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, says that the rise in oil prices due to the mismatch between supply and demand demand and possible geopolitical crises should benefit Petrobras’ operating cash flow, and non-recurring items should reinforce its ability to pay dividends. “We remain optimistic for the first half of 2022,” he said.

For investors, the state-owned company’s profit represents good dividends. Along with the result, the state-owned company announced on Wednesday (23) its intention to pay complementary dividends of R$ 2.86 per share, both common and preferred. “Considering the anticipations of August and December 2021, the total remuneration to shareholders in 2021 is equivalent to BRL 7.77 per share,” the company said. According to Chacur, this represents a dividend yield — known by the technical name of “dividend yield” — of around 8% in the fourth quarter and 23% for the year. The president of the state-owned company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, said that “Petrobras has shown that a healthy company committed to society is capable of growing, investing, generating jobs, paying taxes and returning money to its shareholders”.

HOMEWORK The case of the oil company is not isolated. The results of Brazilian public companies have improved a lot. Excluding Petrobras, the 71 companies listed on the stock exchange profited BRL 203.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 89.3% compared to BRL 107.6 billion in 2020. When considering the state-owned company, the variation is still more expressive: the growth of the results reaches 170% in the annual comparison. And this account does not include other results that are expected to be promising, such as those of Vale and Ambev.

This was due to the same cause, the pandemic, which had two effects. The poor results of 2020 reduced the basis of comparison and improved the performance of companies in relative terms. In addition, the pandemic was an excellent motivation for companies to do a long-delayed homework, investing in cost cutting and efficiency gains.

A closer look at the results shows this. Of the 71 companies, 57 showed improved performance. Either by increasing profits, or by reducing losses in the cases of companies still in the implementation phase. In this group, four companies reversed their results, moving from loss to profit. And as the economy is expected to recover in the coming quarters, the improvement in margins and the bottom line of balance sheets promises to be lasting.