Tilapia: discover here how many benefits this fish can bring to your health

Most consumed fish in Brazil, the Tilapia It is a freshwater fish with a flavor that is difficult to resist. In addition, it is affordable in the market and versatile in the kitchen, as it has a neutral flavor, which matches the most varied dishes. So, if you are also a fan of this fish, read on. That’s because today, February 24, Tecnonotícias’ Casa & Agro highlights its benefits and method of preparation.

First, the title of most consumed fish in the country is not for nothing. To give you an idea, according to the Brazilian Fish Farming Association, Brazil is the fourth largest producer of this fish in the world. In addition, the species accounts for more than 57% of national fish production. Thus, with all this, it was to be expected that the Tilapia win the favor and table of Brazilians.

Discover the main benefits of tilapia

Fish meat is beneficial to health because it is rich in protein and contains little fat. In fact, compared to other meats, such as beef and chicken, for example, it is richer in nutrients.

In this way, fish has omega-3, unsaturated fatty acids, phosphorus, potassium, selenium and niacin. In addition, tilapia is still a source of vitamins A, B6, B12 and D. Due to this composition, its consumption provides the following benefits:

Protects heart health;

Helps in weight loss;

Contributes to muscle mass gain;

Maintains brain health;

Improves digestion;

It has healing action.

As if all these benefits were not enough, tilapia meat is also excellent for pregnant women. Due to its low mercury content and the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, fish is a great option to supplement the diet of pregnant women.

The best way to prepare to enjoy the benefits of this fish

Fish can be included in meals, replacing any other protein option. For a better use of all the benefits offered by the Tilapia, our suggestion is to prepare a fillet in the oven with vegetables. In addition to being easy and quick to prepare, roasted fillet avoids the fat from frying, as well as vegetables, will add more benefits to your health.

