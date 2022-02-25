Tite reveals that he leaves the Seleção after the Cup and regrets not having a European opponent: “There is no possibility” | sportv newsroom

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, participated this Friday morning in “Redação sportv”, with Marcelo Barreto, Tim Vickery and Charles Gavin. In the year of the World Cup, between November and December in Qatar, the coach gave the first face-to-face interview since the beginning of the pandemic and highlighted, first of all, the incentive to dribble in guidance to his players.

– There is a pass, a feint that you look to the side and show contempt to the opponent. We know that. Therefore, the guideline is: do it, yes! But go for the goal, he said.

The coach revealed that he leaves the Brazilian team after the Qatar World Cup.

– I’m going to the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here,” she said.

Between Marcelo Barreto and Tim Vickery, Tite coach at this Friday's Sportv Newsroom

Multi-champion in clubs and with titles with the Brazilian team in his luggage, the coach said what’s missing on the trophy shelf: winning the World Cup.

– I don’t want to win anyway. I’ve won everything in my career, all I need is the World Cup,” he said.

The coach also regretted, once again, the absence of confrontation with European opponents. There was expectation of confrontation with England, but Tite said he doesn’t believe in the duel.

– We would like to, but there is no possibility – said Tite, who also expressed his opposition to the holding of two matches against Argentina – the suspended from the Qualifiers and the friendly provided for in the commercial contract.