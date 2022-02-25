To supporters, Bolsonaro ignores Russian invasion of Ukraine and criticizes Argentina

posted on 02/24/2022 12:57



(Credit: Playback / Facebook)

Despite the progress of the Russian invasion of Ukraine since dawn, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not yet taken a position on the matter. This Thursday (2/24), the Chief Executive ignored the global crisis and continued with usual publications.

In a conversation with supporters as he left Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro also avoided the subject, but criticized the MST, commented on the score of the Palmeiras game and, about Argentina, said that we must “learn from the mistakes of others”, in response to an Argentine man who complained about the price of food.

Afterwards, Bolsonaro landed in São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo, where he participated in the opening ceremony of the local urban crossing. Minutes earlier, without a mask and amid the crowd, he greeted supporters with handshakes and paraded in an open car accompanied by a motorcycle woman.

See below:

On Thursday morning (2/24), former president Lula repudiated the Russian attack on Ukraine and defended that the discussion should have taken place at “a negotiation table”.

The vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, declared that Brazil does not agree with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. “Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality,” he pointed out.