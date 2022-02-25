Trump says Putin took advantage of Biden’s weakness to attack Ukraine – International

Former US President Donald Trump (photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

By denouncing the “weakness, incompetence and stupidity” of the Joe Biden administration in the Ukraine crisis, former US President Donald Trump buried the old custom of putting aside partisan disputes in the United States in the event of war abroad.

Minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a military operation” in Ukraine and the first explosions were heard in Kiev, Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican Party, unleashed his fury.

The Russian president “has taken advantage of the weakness, incompetence and stupidity of this administration and, as an American, it makes me angry, it makes me sad”, criticized the tycoon in statements to the conservatives’ favorite channel, Fox News.

He, who a few days ago had said that Vladimir Putin’s strategy in Ukraine was “optimal”, again declared that none of this would have happened if he had been in power.



“All this is happening because of the stolen elections”, he assured, reiterating once again his baseless accusations of irregularities during the 2020 presidential election, won by Biden, in which millions of Americans still believe.

In the early hours of the morning, a White House spokesman responded bluntly: “Two sickening, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose actions are motivated by their own weakness and insecurity, rub their noses and celebrate the loss of innocent lives,” blasted Andrew Bates on Twitter about Trump and Putin.

“Right Decision”

Trump’s position is far from mirroring that of the Republican leaders in Congress: much more bellicose and neoconservative.

Congressmen were unanimous in denouncing Moscow’s actions, called for a very strong reaction from Biden, and supported the president’s action, at least on some points.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham defended the seizure of the Russian president’s “sumptuous apartments, works of art, yachts” “and his aclites”.

Former President George W. Bush, who is often critical of Biden, also urged “the American people and government to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Even Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is not known to skimp on attacks on the Democratic leader, said on Wednesday that Biden had made the “right decision” in sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would supply Russian gas to Germany but is not yet in operation.

Several of these congressmen will likely join the Democrats in taking action against Moscow when Congress reconvenes in sessions early next week.

“USA First”

But among neoconservatives and isolationists, who has the backing of public opinion? With nine months to go until the midterm elections, which could reshape the American political landscape, the crucial question is, no doubt, influencing everyone’s positions.

According to recent polls, only a minority of the US population believes their country should play a significant role in the conflict.

And this is probably one of the reasons for the criticism of Trump and his surroundings of the Biden administration, which they accuse of neglecting Americans on issues they consider much more urgent, such as inflation or immigration, to focus on a distant crisis.

“Prioritize America’s borders,” lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is very close to Trump, said Wednesday.

Criticism is also expected from many of the Republican nomination hopefuls, gathered on Thursday, who seek to oust Joe Biden from the White House in 2024.