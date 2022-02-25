TST exposes proposed agreement for Eletrobras and employees

This Thursday (2/24), in a conciliation hearing, Minister Agra Belmonte, of the Superior Labor Court, presented a proposal for an agreement to resolve the impasse between Eletrobras – the state-owned company that coordinates the electricity sector – and the power plant employees in relation to the cost and coverage of the category’s health plan.

According to the magistrate’s proposal, the employer would pay 70% of the plan, while 30% of the cost would be borne by the workers.

The company’s initial proposal was to increase employee contributions from 10% to 40%. In a meeting held last January, employees of the subsidiary Furnas decided to declare a strike for an indefinite period, but activities were resumed in early February, at the request of Belmonte.

At today’s hearing, it was decided that the proposal and the conditions related to the contributions will be evaluated by the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Enterprises (Sest). The secretariat will have until 3/10 to indicate whether it will accept or present a counter-proposal, in addition to commenting on the days off strike. Then, a new hearing will be scheduled. With information from the TST advisory.