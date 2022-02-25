UEFA announces Paris as new Champions League final venue, takes action on Ukraine and Russia teams

The UEFA Executive Committee has announced that Paris will replace Saint Petersburg as the host of the Champions League final after the outbreak of military conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.

Paris will host the final gives Champions League in 2022 after UEFA decide to withdraw from the city of Saint Petersburg the right to host the match. The decision takes place after Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops continued their advance into Ukrainian territory on Friday, drawing widespread condemnation and sanctions from world leaders.

The option was for transfer the match to the Stade de Francein Saint-Denis, which last hosted the final of Champions in 2006when the barcelona defeated the Arsenal.

The definition was confirmed during an extraordinary meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on Friday.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

“The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the serious escalation of the security situation in Europe.”

“The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to move the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played, as initially scheduled, on Saturday, May 28.”

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for his personal support and commitment to moving the most prestigious game in European club football to the country at a time of unprecedented crisis.”

getty

“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support the efforts of various stakeholders to ensure the rescue of football players and their families in Ukraine facing terrible human suffering, destruction and displacement,” the body said in a statement.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

O Krestovsky Stadium should host the final in May 28after being initially scheduled to host the decision in 2021, which was transferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the possibility that the Paris Saint-Germain play this season’s final, UEFA has chosen Paris as its host due to the French capital’s ability to receive a potential flow of 100,000 fans traveling.

UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing for the entity will be required to play their home games in neutral stadiums until further notice.