Uefa changes venue, and Champions League final to be played in Paris – 25/02/2022

Due to the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Uefa decided to change the location of the final of this edition of the Champions League. Previously scheduled to take place on Russian territory at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, the final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The decision was taken on Friday morning (25), after a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee. The European football governing body issued a statement confirming the choice of the new headquarters for the decision.

“UEfa wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for his personal support and commitment to moving the most prestigious game in European club football to France at a time of unprecedented crisis,” the organization confirmed.

This Friday’s meeting also decided that clubs and national teams from Russia and Ukraine must mandatorily play their games on neutral grounds. The measure is already in effect, according to the entity. Thus, the match between Russia and Poland, for the repechage of the European qualifiers, scheduled for March 24, will have to be moved. The game was originally going to take place in Moscow.

“The Uefa Executive Committee has also decided to stand ready to convene further extraordinary meetings, regularly whenever necessary, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and to adopt new decisions as necessary.”