Uefa pulls out of Saint Petersburg Champions League final, and Paris is the new host | Champions League

As expected in the last few hours , Uefa determined this Friday to change the venue of this season’s Champions League final. The tournament decision will no longer be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Now the last game of the Champions League is scheduled for Paris, at the Stade de France, on the 28th of May.

— UEFA would like to express its thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to moving Europe’s most prestigious club game to France at this time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will support various stakeholders to ensure the rescue of football players and their families in Ukraine, who face terrible human suffering, destruction and displacement.

It was also decided at this Friday’s meeting of the entity’s Executive Committee that clubs from Russia and Ukraine, as well as teams in continental competitions, will have to play their games in neutral stadiums, “until further notice”.

This is the second postponement of the Champions League final in St Petersburg. The Russian city had been chosen as the host for the 2020/21 edition, but because of the pandemic, it had to take Istanbul out of its plans for 2019/20 and take the decisive phase of the tournament to Lisbon.

Paris has not hosted the Champions League final since the 2005/06 season, when Ronaldinho’s Barcelona beat Arsenal at the same Stade de France.

The current Champions League is in the round of 16 stage. All the first games have been played, and now there are the return games, scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Uefa condemns invasion of Russia: “We are ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people”