UFMG expert on the invasion of Chernobyl: ‘Self-destruction’ – International

Russian troops invaded the Chernobyl plant: soldiers fight in the area called the Exclusion Zone (photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

The invasion of Russia’s Chernobyl plant, where the nuclear waste deposit is located, could pose an additional danger to humanity. According to Incio Loiola Pereira Campos, former professor of Nuclear Energy at UFMG and delegate of the Association of Graduates of the Escola Superior de Guerra, the effects would be quite long and would cause disasters, such as what happened in 1986, when a nuclear accident in Chernobyl caused deaths and contamination throughout Europe. Currently, the plant is deactivated.

“Russia is very unlikely to bomb the power plant, because the deleterious effect is enormous. But society is usually unaware of the damage this can do. Chernobyl was a brand and left sequels all over the world. The consequence lasts for a long time. It was a very serious nuclear accident”, says Incio.

According to him, the battles near the plant would be harmful to the fighting on both sides. “The people who worked to contain the radiation quickly passed away. In Chernobyl, there is a shallow concrete pit, so it is not possible to destroy it. The whole world would go against it. It would take a self-destruct on the nuclear part, with attacks from one side and the other,” he adds.

Russian forces arrived in Chernobyl after crossing the Belarus-Ukraine border. Authorities in the invaded country say that this could be one of the most serious threats to Europe, precisely because of the huge amount of nuclear waste that is harmful to health.

Exclusion Zone

The region around the former plant is not habitable and is known as the Exclusion Zone. Interestingly, the area is one of the most sought after by tourists in Ukraine, despite the high content of radioactivity.

To gain access to the site, however, visitors would need government authorization, granted after contacting one of the agencies that make tourist visits to the region.

“The Chernobyl plant has not been active since the accident, some decades ago. There, a cemetery in an uninhabitable region. If people get there, they will have diseases, mutations, which leads to death. It is not reasonable for human beings to enter this field. a mutual destruction”, says the former professor at UFMG.