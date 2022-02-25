Ukraine accuses Russia of taking control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

The region has a nuclear waste deposit and, according to Anton Geraschenko, the National Guard, responsible for guaranteeing the region’s security, ‘is fighting with all its forces’

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Joe Biden demonstrates against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



Adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Geraschenko, reported this Thursday, 24, that Russian troops invaded the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl power plant. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said this is one of the most serious threats facing Europe today and that if Russia continues the war, Chernobyl could happen again in 2022. In anticipation of a possible Russian attack, Ukrainian authorities have suspended on Friday the 18th, tourist trips to the Chernobyl region, a popular destination for foreign tourists in recent years. Gerashchenko warned that if the deposits with radioactive remains are damaged, “nuclear dust could spread throughout the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the countries of the European Union”. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is not habitable and is separated from Belarusian territory by the Pripyat River, which gives its name to the town where workers at the Soviet plant lived, which has been patrolled for weeks by the Ukrainian National Guard.

In a statement, Geraschenko said the national guard, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of radioactive deposits, is fighting with all its might. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if Russia attacked Chernobyl it would be a declaration of war against all of Europe. After the Russian invasion, Mykhailo Podolyak said, “It is impossible to say whether the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally senseless attack by the Russians,” he said. At the post, where it announced that the Russians had taken control of Chernobyl, the Foreign Ministry said that this takeover could cause another ecological disaster like what happened in 1986 and that “if Russia continues the war, Chernobyl could happen again in 2022.” ”