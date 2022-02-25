Ukraine and Russia: see reaction from Bolsonaro, Moor and ministers – Politics

Russia invaded Ukraine this Thursday (24/2) (photo: SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) The start of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine provoked a series of reactions from the international community. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not comment on the crisis, but assured that he would go to work to help Brazilians who are in hostile territory. In addition to the head of the federal executive, members of the government reacted to the war that started this Thursday (24/2).

After the visit, Bolsonaro took to social media and despite not taking a direct stand on the Russian invasion, he broke the silence. In the post, the federal chief executive said he was “totally committed to the effort to protect and assist Brazilians who are in Ukraine.”

“I am fully committed to the effort to protect and help Brazilians who are in Ukraine. Our Embassy in Kiev remains open and ready to help the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens who live in Ukraine and all others who are temporarily there”, he reported.

The president asked that Brazilian citizens in Ukrainian territory, in particular those in the east of the country and in other conflict regions, maintain daily contact with the Brazilian government through our Embassy. “If you need assistance to leave Ukraine, you should follow the guidelines of the Embassy’s consular service and, in the case of residents in the east, move to Kiev as soon as security conditions allow,” he wrote.

“We also make available, for consular emergencies of Brazilians in Ukraine and their families, the consular duty telephone number +55 61 98260-0610. We meet all demands with total commitment and priority”, concluded the president.

Vice President Hamilton Mouro (PSD) condemned the attacks coordinated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory”, said Mouro after arriving at the Planalto Palace.

the ministers

Of Bolsonaro’s 24 ministers, 4 spoke about Russia’s onslaught in Ukrainian territory.

The first to speak was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto França, in a note issued by the Itamaraty. In the text, the minister declared that the Brazilian government “follows with grave concern the outbreak of military operations” by Russia against Ukraine.

“Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population” , says the note.

The Minsk Agreement, to which Itamaraty refers, was signed by Ukraine and Russia in 2014, with the aim of putting an end to armed conflicts in eastern Ukraine. The name of the agreement refers to the place where it was signed: in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Then the Minister of Citizenship, Joo Roma, used the networks to support the note released.

“I join the Brazilian Chancellor in calling for an immediate halt to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. It’s time to join hands to overcome this global crisis and get back to normal life. At this moment, my wish for peace and diplomatic understanding,” he said on Twitter.

I join the Brazilian Chancellor in calling for an immediate halt to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. It’s time to join hands to overcome this global crisis and get back to normal life. At this moment, my desire for peace and diplomatic understanding. %u2014 Joo Roma (@joaoromaneto) February 24, 2022

in declaration Folha de S.Paulo, the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, repeated what the president said and said that the federal government’s priority is to make it possible for Brazilians who are in Ukraine to leave. There are around 500 Brazilians in the country, according to the Itamaraty.

“Our focus is on protecting Brazilians and getting them out of there as quickly as possible,” he said.

“That he took a message of peace, he took it. But it depends on Putin whether he will listen or not. The whole world asked for peace,” Minister Gilson Machado said today (24/2) for the Panel column also in Folha de S. Paul.

Bolsonaro’s other ministers have not commented on the Russian invasion. Until the closing of this matter, the president himself had not commented on the attacks themselves, only on Brazilians in the region.