Ukraine attack: German chancellor says ‘Putin’s war’ – International

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor: ‘Putin is violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders, endangering the lives of many innocent people in Ukraine’ (photo: Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “endangers the lives of many innocent people” and poses a “risk to peace” in Europe, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



see gallery . 14 Photos Emergency crews work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kiev. An aircraft with 14 people on board crashed south of Kiev on Thursday, the emergency service said. The service said it was ‘still determining how many people died’. The incident took place about 20 kilometers south of Kiev, amid reports of several locations around the city being attacked.

(photo: Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS )



“Russia’s president is once again blatantly violating international law,” denounced Scholz, before saying that the invasion “has no justification.”

“Putin’s war,” said the German head of government, who summoned the deputies to an extraordinary session on Sunday.

Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of bringing “suffering and destruction to the neighbors” and claimed that he is “violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders, endangering the lives of many innocent people in Ukraine”.

“It is definitely putting peace on our continent at risk,” declared Angela Merkel’s successor.

Scholz explained that, as president of the G7, he will talk with the other rulers to establish a “uniform and clear reaction” and promised “new severe sanctions” against Moscow.

“We will see that Putin made a serious mistake with this war”, he declared, before asking Russia to “immediately stop the military attack and the bloodbath”.

