Ukraine closes ports, grain supplies threatened after Russian invasion | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s military suspended operations at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country by land and sea. The information was transmitted this Thursday (24) by an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision comes as concerns grow over the flow of supplies from the country, one of the world’s biggest exporters of grains and oilseeds.

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Russia had previously suspended the movement of commercial ships in the Sea of ​​Azov until further notice, but kept Russian ports on the Black Sea open for navigation, according to officials and five grain industry sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized “a special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying the aim was to demilitarize Russia’s southern neighbour.

“The market is still trying to get a clear picture of the actual military situation on the ground. The ports of Azov and the Black Sea so far appear to have been undamaged, according to initial reports from the shipping agency,” a grain trader said. European heard by the Reuters agency.

“The next step that will have to be tackled is any declaration of force majeure, if ships simply cannot be loaded and contracts cannot be fulfilled,” he added.

Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, mainly ships its grain through ports on the Black Sea.

The Sea of ​​Azov is home to smaller-capacity shallow-water ports. Azov’s seaports mainly export wheat, barley and corn to Mediterranean importers such as Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Egypt and Lebanon.

“These countries would be forced to look for alternative supplies if the ships get stuck and cannot leave in the near future,” another European trader said.