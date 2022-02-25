Ukraine confirms that Russia has taken control of the Chernobyl plant – International

Ukrainian tank during military exercise in Chernobyl: Ukraine classifies Russian nuclear plant offensive as foolish (photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

Ukraine announced on Thursday (24) that Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a “fierce” battle on the first day of the Russian offensive against the neighboring country, which was part of the defunct Soviet Union.

“After this absolutely senseless attack by the Russians, it is not possible to say that the nuclear plant is safe. This is one of the biggest threats facing Europe today,” said the chief adviser to the president’s office, Mijailo Podoliak, after the government announced that there were fighting near the nuclear waste deposit of the accident plant in 1986.

"This is a declaration of war against all of Europe," wrote the Ukrainian president. The Chernobyl region, hit by the 1986 nuclear disaster, is about 100km from the capital, Kiev. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This plant suffered the worst nuclear accident in history on April 26, 1986, when one of the reactors exploded during a period when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. The disaster that contaminated three quarters of Europe hit Ukraine, Russia and Belarus especially. After the accident at this power plant, located 100 kilometers from Kiev, 350,000 people had to be evacuated within a 30-kilometer perimeter around the plant and there are still controversies about the toll of casualties.