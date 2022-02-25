Ukraine ready to negotiate with Russia on NATO future, country official says

Vladimir Puttin’s government ordered military action in Ukraine, in breakaway areas that he had already recognized as independent areas. Ukraine’s government, however, talks of full invasion. The attack is considered the most serious in Europe since the Second World War. (Photo shows the effects of the attacks in the city of Chuguiv, in the east of the country) Aris Messinis/AFP

Western countries condemned the Russian attack. The UN (United Nations) asked Putin to back off, but in a speech, the Russian president said that “whoever tries to interfere will suffer consequences never seen before”. Reuters/Carlos Barria

At least two loud explosions were heard in central Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and in Mariupol, the main city – which is a port – controlled by Kiev near the front line in the east of the country, strong explosions were also heard. Leandro Stoliar / Record TV

Ukraine is being hit by a second wave of missiles, according to information released by a close aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

Ukraine’s army said on Thursday it had shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country, shortly after Moscow launched a military offensive. The Russian government denied the information and, in turn, claimed to have destroyed air defense systems and put air bases in Ukraine ‘out of order’. EFE/EPA/Ukrainian Embassy – 02.24.22

A man despairs as he sees the destruction in the city of Chuguiv, in eastern Ukraine, after Russian bombing this Thursday (24) ARIS MESSINIS / AFP – 02.24.22

People react by standing behind the isolated area around the remains of a projectile in Kiev. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Warns Of An Ongoing ‘Scale Of Invasion’ Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP – 02.24.22

After bombings, the Ukrainian population begins to leave the country for Poland, Romania and Slovakia, leaving behind belongings and even pets. Government of Portugal said it will receive refugees from Ukraine Daniel LEAL / AFP – 02.24.22

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kiev, Ukraine, after a Russian military offensive. SERGEI GRITS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 02.24.22

Mother and daughter embrace at the Ukraine-Hungary border. The countries of Central Europe were preparing this Thursday (24) to receive people running away gives Russian invasion of Ukrainewith Poland establishing reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a refugee corridor Bernadett Szabo/Reuters – 02.24.22

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russia will pay a bitter price for attacks on Ukraine in a speech this morning. He also made it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a ‘grave mistake’ Christophe Gateau/AFP – 02.10.2022

US President Joe Biden has declared that ‘the world will hold Russia to account’ for the military attack on Ukraine and, he warned, will cause ‘catastrophic loss of life’. And he declared that he will continue to give support and assistance to Ukrainians Brendan Smialowski/AFP – 2.22.2022

In the middle of the afternoon, the american president announced a new package of sanctions against at least four Russian banks, in addition to the freezing of Russian funds in financial institutions in the country. For Biden, Putin is the “aggressor” who chose war and must bear the consequences. In the view of the American representativethe Russian president would aim to reestablish the former Soviet Union, starting with the domination of Ukraine Brendan Smialowski/AFP – 2.22.2022

A Ukrainian military plane has crashed near Kiev, the country’s capital, with 14 people on board. According to the AFP agency, ‘authorities’ would be on board ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP – 02.24.22

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky compared the Russian invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany during World War II. Handout/Ukraine Presidency/AFP – 2.22.2022

Ukrainians living in France protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EFE – 02.24.22

A man watches a Russian Ka-52 helicopter crash landing in a field outside Kiev, Ukraine. Huge explosions were heard before dawn in Kiev, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders denounced the start of a Russian invasion that could cause mass casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. EFREM LUKATSKY/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Police erected metal barriers around Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square ahead of an unauthorized protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP – 02.24.22

On the first day of the conflict, adviser to the Ukrainian presidential cabinet Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed that the Russian military took control of the Chernobyl plant in the ghost town of Pripyat. There are nuclear waste from the 1986 disaster. Gleb Garanich/Reuters