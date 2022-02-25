Ukraine targeted by hacker attack that erases computer data | Ukraine and Russia

Amid tension in Eastern Europe, a new cyber attack has been carried out to erase data from computers in Ukraine. The action was identified on Tuesday (23) by digital security companies ESET and Symantec.

They claim that the attacks involve a new malwarea type of file whose function is to invade other devices. More specifically, it is a date wiper (data cleaner, in a free translation).

Malware victims in Ukraine include a government agency and a financial institution, according to Reuters news agency sources.

ESET said on Twitter that its analysis showed the malware was installed on hundreds of computers in Ukraine. The company analyzed the first sample of the content around 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday.

According to her, the file was compiled on December 28, 2021. This suggests that preparation for the cyberattack has been going on for about two months at the very least.

Symantec researcher Vikram Thakur told Reuters that the attacks had already reached other countries. “We see activity in Ukraine and Latvia,” he said. The company later added that the malware was also identified in Lithuania.

Cybersecurity companies did not indicate the likely source of malware used in computer attacks in Ukraine. Russia, which has already been accused of carrying out other cyberattacks against Ukraine, has denied allegations that it is behind this action.

On Wednesday, the websites of the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian security service were down. According to the country, they were the target of a denial of service (DDoS) attack.

DDoS is a type of cyberattack where criminals use multiple machines to send requests to a server to overload it and prevent it from being used by real users.

On the same day, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that another DDoS attack against banks was identified in the country. The agency did not reveal which banks were affected by this action.