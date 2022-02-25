Ukraine’s airspace is empty since Russian military action – Prisma

An emergency NOTAM bulletin was issued late in the evening by civil aviation authorities to restrict operations in Ukrainian airspace, following Russian military action in the neighboring country.

“Restricted due to potential risk to civil aviation,” reads the statement sent to airlines around the world.

NOTAM (Notice to Airman or Notice to Air Mission) is a message whose purpose is to disclose changes and temporary restrictions that may impact air operations, such as, for example, the unavailability of a certain aid for air navigation, a runway that is interdicted or, as the case may be, the closure of a portion of the airspace.

The immediate consequence of this NOTAM is the complete absence of civil aircraft in Ukrainian airspace, as revealed by data from the flight tracking platform AirNav RadarBox.

One of the targets of Russian attacks was the airport in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Air India flight AI 1947, which was going from Delhi (DEL) to Kiev (KBP), returned to origin a few hours after takeoff due to the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory. The Air India flight was operated by a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner, registration VT-ANC, manufactured seven years ago.

In recent weeks, companies such as KLM, Air France, Lufthansa and Swiss announced the suspension of flights to Kiev, due to the possibility of conflict in the region.

And it’s not just flights to Kiev that are returning home.

An aircraft of the Greek company Aegean that was on flight A3880, from Athens (ATH) to Moscow (DME), returned to the Greek capital after Russia launched the military operation on Ukrainian territory. Other flights from European companies are returning to origin.

In addition to the suspension of flights to the region, the increase in oil prices caused by the conflict worries airlines around the world, which can lead to increases in the value of jet fuel and, consequently, in fares.



