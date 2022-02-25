Ukraine’s President Says Country Was ‘Left Alone’ Against Russia, Calls People to War | World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (24) that his country was “left alone” to fend for itself against the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian leader also called on the entire population able to participate in the armed struggle. See the video above.

“They left us alone to defend our state,” Zelensky said in a televised address. “Who is willing to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is willing to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid.”

“I asked 27 European leaders: Will Ukraine join NATO? I asked directly. Everyone is afraid. They don’t answer. But we are not afraid. We are not afraid of anything. We are not afraid to defend our country,” he said.

President Zelensky also decreed that citizens of age to serve in the army must do so. The decision had already been cited earlier on Thursday when the Ukrainian leader asked for the support of the country’s residents after the Russian invasion.

In an official document published shortly before the speech, he instituted a general decree addressed to men aged 18 to 60 yearswho must remain in the country prepared to join the security forces.

The mobilization will last at least 90 days. Zelensky also asked volunteers to report to various services in the country, and asked Ukrainians to donate blood to replenish supplies.

137 killed in 24 hours of war

At least 137 people died and another 316 people were injured in the fighting on this first day of the war in Ukraine.