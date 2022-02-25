Ukraine’s president wants to negotiate, says Russian news agency | World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a negotiation to Vladimir Putin, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Zelensky urged European countries to act faster and more energetically in imposing sanctions on Russia.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

The Ukrainian accused the allies of the West of politicking while the Russians advance towards Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

“Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression,” he said.

For the Ukrainian president, there must be measures such as a ban on Russians entering Europe, an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil and the expulsion of Swift – the main international payments network in the world.

Russians hit 33 civilian targets, Ukraine says; UN says 25 non-military people killed in attacks

‘Fuck off’, Ukrainian soldiers shouted at Russians before being killed on an island in the Black Sea

In a video posted on social media, he criticized the Russians: “Tonight, they started bombing civilian neighborhoods. It reminds us (the Nazi offensive) of 1941,” the president said in Russian, to get the attention of Russian citizens.

He praised the heroism of Ukrainians in the face of an invasion that he said has already left 137 dead and 316 wounded on the Ukrainian side, and assured that his soldiers are doing “everything possible” to defend the country.

“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later,” he added. “The sooner this conversation starts, the smaller the losses for Russia itself.”

Swift, or “Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication Society”, is a secure messaging system that facilitates fast cross-border payments, facilitating the flow of international trade.

Banks that connect to the Swift system and establish relationships with other banks can use Swift messages to make payments.