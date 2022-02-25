Ukrainian military plane crashes near Kiev with 14 people on board

posted on 02/24/2022 12:21



(credit: AFP PHOTO / Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service)

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people on board was shot down by Russian military forces on Thursday (24/2). According to the Ukrainian Emergency Service, five people died. The plane crashed in Trypillia, about 50 kilometers south of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

According to the Ukrainian army, fighting is currently taking place over control of a military airport in Gostomel, near Kiev. “Fighting is ongoing at the airport of Gostomel”, located a few kilometers northwest of Kiev, announced the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaloujny.

According to images published on social networks, this infrastructure appears to have been attacked by several helicopters.

Russian transport helicopters being shot at by manpad. They spoof the IR-seeking missile with flares.#Ukraine #Russia #UkraineRussiaCrisis https://t.co/JYdmeHrkFd — ALABASTER_APE_X (@ALABASTER_APE_X) February 24, 2022





With information from France-Presse



