Ukrainian president laments that country was left ‘alone’ against Russia – International

Zelensky also decreed a general military mobilization (photo: Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented this Thursday (24) that his country was left “alone” to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which has already left 137 dead in the first 24 hours.

“They left us alone to defend our state,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential account.

“Who is willing to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is willing to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he lamented.

The president indicated that at least 137 Ukrainians, “137 heroes”, died during the first day of the Russian offensive and that 316 were wounded during the clashes.

Zelensky also decreed a general military mobilization to try to contain the Russian offensive which, less than 24 hours before it began, is dangerously close to the capital Kiev.

“We have received information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kiev,” Zelensky warned, urging citizens to be vigilant and respect the curfew.

The president indicated that he and his family remain in Ukraine, although Moscow has identified him as “target number one”.

“They want to politically destroy Ukraine by destroying its head of state,” he lamented.